Protests in Iraq’s Babil call for Amir Al-Maamouri as governor

On Tuesday, dozens of Babil province residents protested, calling for the appointment of former lawmaker Amir Al-Maamouri as governor, rejecting “party-based power-sharing arrangements and centralized political decisions.”

According to Shafaq News correspondent, protestor said that their support for Al-Maamouri “is based on his performance during his four-year parliamentary term.” They also stressed that the protests would continue peacefully until their demands are met.

Competition over the post has intensified between the State of Law coalition, led by Nouri Al-Maliki, and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, headed by Qais Al-Khazali, following the election of the governor Adnan Fayhan, as first deputy speaker.

Babil Provincial Council set the mechanism for choosing a new governor, noting that the process will be implemented under formal procedures to select a qualified candidate.

Earlier this week, activists in Babil held public discussions on the governor’s selection, prioritizing open dialogue over demonstrations.