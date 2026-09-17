Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

A joint security force and personnel from the Federal Integrity Commission arrested an employee of Al-Diwaniyah’s Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate on Thursday for allegedly extorting foreign excavation missions and receiving money from external parties, according to Iraq’s State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.

The board did not disclose the sums involved or identify the parties, saying archaeological missions should be protected from practices that could disrupt their work or damage Iraq’s relations with international partners.

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