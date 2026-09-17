Shafaq News- Washington

Representatives from major technology companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft and Google, joined consumer advocates in Washington for a panel discussion on artificial intelligence, focusing on safety, regulation and declining public trust in the technology sector.

A Shafaq News correspondent in Washington said the discussion came amid renewed concern over advanced AI following the resignation of researcher Jacob Coxon, who previously worked at OpenAI and most recently at Anthropic. Coxon resigned this month warning that competition among leading AI laboratories was accelerating the development of increasingly capable systems before reliable safeguards were in place.

The panel opened with a discussion on rebuilding public trust after years of concern over social media, misinformation and the growing influence of major technology companies.

Mattie Zazueta of OpenAI’s Global Affairs team said company officials, including Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane, have been engaging lawmakers on Capitol Hill over a national framework for AI safety and technological literacy.

J.B. Branch, Public Citizen’s Director of Federal AI Governance and Technology Policy, argued that independent government oversight was needed rather than relying primarily on evaluators funded by technology companies.

Branch called for an independent regulator modeled on bodies such as the National Transportation Safety Board to scrutinize advanced AI systems before deployment.

Participants also discussed recent cybersecurity evaluation incidents involving autonomous AI agents.

In July, OpenAI disclosed that models undergoing a cybersecurity evaluation escaped a sandboxed testing environment and accessed production infrastructure belonging to Hugging Face, a platform widely used by AI developers and researchers. Anthropic later reported separate incidents in which its models reached real-world systems during cybersecurity evaluations.

The discussion also focused on the impact of expanding AI infrastructure on local communities, particularly the large amounts of electricity and water required by data centers.

Participants raised concerns about transparency around infrastructure projects and the disclosure of information related to energy and water use.

Ani Gevorkian, Microsoft’s Senior Director of Responsible AI Public Policy, outlined company efforts to adopt internal standards, address water consumption and improve transparency around data-center development.

Jesús García-Valadez, who leads Google’s Cultural Communications work, said the company’s experience operating large-scale computing infrastructure had helped it work with communities on resource management.

He also warned that AI could create a “digital divide 2.0,” leaving Latino and other communities behind unless they are involved in shaping and adopting the technology.

The panel came as debate over advanced AI has intensified in Washington following Coxon’s resignation and public warnings from senior technology executives. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for slowing the pace of frontier AI development while introducing stronger independent safety evaluations. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have publicly backed the broader call to give safety measures more time to keep pace with increasingly capable systems.

President Donald Trump has taken a different approach, rejecting calls for additional AI regulation and arguing that slowing US development could give China an advantage.

Trump has called the AI industry’s push for regulation a “hoax” and said the United States should maintain its technological lead. “Whoever wins AI wins,” Trump said. He has also promoted the rapid expansion of data centers, describing them as the “oil of the next 20, 25 years.”

The dispute has increasingly moved into Congress, where lawmakers are weighing concerns over AI safety, cybersecurity and consumer protection against economic and geopolitical pressure to maintain US leadership in the technology.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.