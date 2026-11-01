Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is preparing a major administrative reshuffle across government institutions, with senior positions at the Retirement Directorate, Border Crossings Authority and state-owned banks among those likely to be affected, a government source familiar with the plans told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The changes are also set to extend to several departments within government ministries, as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's administration reviews senior appointments following parliamentary approval of his cabinet.

The government plans to bring in new leaders and rotate officials between positions to improve the performance of state institutions and the quality of public services, according to the source. Some director-generals have remained in the same positions for more than four years, he said, adding that the reshuffle would proceed despite possible delays in implementation, with further administrative changes planned in the coming period.

The Ministry of Finance has already begun restructuring its administrative leadership. On Monday, Mohammed Samir Abbas, head of state-run Al-Nahrain Islamic Bank, was named head of Al-Rasheed Bank, one of Iraq's largest state-owned lenders.

In a separate ministerial order, Ahmed Jawad Hassan was removed from his position as director-general of the Financial and Accounting Training Center.

Read more: Source: Political pressure stalls changes at Finance Ministry