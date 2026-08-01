600 media workers cover Arbaeen in Iraq’s Karbala

Shafaq News- Karbala

Around 600 journalists, photographers, and media workers are covering this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, including 143 Arab and foreign journalists from different countries, the province’s Media and Communications Center reported on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the Center’s Director, Toufik al-Habali, detailed the allocation of a platform for live media appearances, internet services, designated rest areas for journalists, and access to official statistics and data related to the pilgrimage.

The arrangements also include 23 satellite news gathering (SNG) vehicles positioned across Karbala and along roads leading to the city, as well as 18 LiveU devices to support live broadcasts and real-time coverage of the event.

Earlier today, Security Media Cell chief Lt. Gen. Saad Maan disclosed that a total of 4,007,257 foreign pilgrims had entered Iraq for Arbaeen from the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram on June 26 through Friday night.

Arbaeen, Arabic for “fortieth,” falls on Aug. 4 this year and marks the final day of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura, when Prophet Muhammad’s grandson and the third Shia Imam, Hussein bin Ali, was killed at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Millions travel to his shrine, many on foot, while volunteers provide food, water, shelter, and medical services along the routes.

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