Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities seized 110.5 tonnes of rice and detained 62 people in October as part of a nationwide crackdown on commercial and industrial fraud, the Interior Ministry reported on Saturday.

Major General Miqdad Miri, the Ministry's head of media and public relations, said the seized goods also included 295 liters of cleaning products and 550 liters of milk. Security forces confiscated counterfeit trademarks and uncovered cases of tampering with weighing scales.

Vowing to continue pursuing those involved in fraudulent practices, particularly activities that threaten public health, mislead consumers, or undermine economic security, the Ministry pledged to protect consumers and prevent adulterated or counterfeit products from reaching Iraqi markets.