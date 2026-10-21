Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi intelligence officers arrested all members of a network, including its alleged leader, accused of impersonating senior security and judicial officials to obtain money through government dealings, the Interior Ministry's Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said the suspects contacted ministries, security agencies, and senior officials while posing as high-ranking government figures to facilitate various matters in exchange for large sums of money. It said the detainees confessed to the impersonations and that their statements had been formally recorded and judicially certified.

It did not disclose the number of suspects, their identities, the amounts involved, or where the arrests took place.

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