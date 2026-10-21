Shafaq News- Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Wednesday that Egypt’s military efforts would be limited to defending Saudi Arabia’s territory, safeguarding its holy sites, security, and stability.

In a press statement, Sisi clarified that the support would not include military attacks on Yemen or extend beyond the borders of allied countries.

The remarks follow decisions by Egypt’s National Defense Council to provide the necessary support for Saudi Arabia’s security and stability, amid ongoing discussions in the Egyptian parliament over authorizing the deployment of Egyptian forces.