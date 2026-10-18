Shafaq News- Cairo

Egypt said on Sunday it was prepared to provide all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia to defend its security and stability, as Cairo considers authorizing military assistance amid escalating attacks on the Kingdom.

The announcement followed a meeting of Egypt's National Defense Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, to discuss regional tensions, particularly the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed al-Shennawy said the council reaffirmed Egypt's solidarity with Riyadh, stressing that Saudi national security was closely linked to Egyptian and broader Arab security.

He said the council had pledged support to protect Saudi Arabia's stability, resources, territorial integrity, and Islamic holy sites. It also called for intensified diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Egyptian lawmakers held an emergency parliamentary session on Sunday to consider authorizing defensive military assistance to Saudi Arabia. The vote remained pending, with reports indicating that deliberations would continue into the following days.

On Saturday, al-Sisi requested an emergency parliamentary session to authorize the military to take defensive measures if Saudi Arabia sought Egypt's assistance.

He stressed that any potential intervention would be “defensive” and “not intended to attack another country.”

The developments follow intensified missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting Riyadh's international airport and oil infrastructure.