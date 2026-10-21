Shafaq News- Baghdad

A shipment of locally produced corn silage, a fermented livestock feed, has been approved for export to help diversify Iraq's non-oil revenues, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the approval aims to encourage farmers to increase domestic production, develop the livestock-feed industry, and expand export opportunities. Exports could also generate foreign currency, while investment in local agriculture could support greater self-sufficiency, create marketable surpluses, and strengthen integration between the agricultural and livestock sectors.

The department said it would continue monitoring production activities and assessing available capacity to support the livestock-feed industry. The Ministry did not disclose the shipment's volume, value, or export destination.

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