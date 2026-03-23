Iraq-Italy trade surpasses $2.7B

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s trade with Italy topped $2.7 billion in 2025, largely fueled by crude oil exports, the international trade platform OEC reported on Monday.

According to the data shared, roughly $2.6 billion of that total came from crude oil shipments. Non-oil exports added about $112 million, covering agricultural products, raw materials, and selected manufactured goods.

Imports from Italy reached around €192 million ($207 million), consisting of industrial equipment, machinery, and business services exchanged between Iraqi and Italian companies.