20+ electricity projects stalled in Iraq's Dhi Qar, MP says

Shafaq News– Dhi Qar

More than 20 electricity projects in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province have been suspended without explanation, including stations that were nearing completion and meant to ease chronic power shortages, a local lawmaker said on Saturday.

Ali Saber Al-Kinani, a member of parliament for Dhi Qar, told Shafaq News that work has stopped on main and sub-stations critical to the province’s electricity supply. The stalled projects include five large power stations with planned capacities ranging from 921 to 1,200 megawatts, along with 16 distribution stations designed to convert voltage from 33 kilovolts to 11 kilovolts.

To resume work, Dhi Qar requires additional transmission stations to step down power from 132 kilovolts to 33 kilovolts, he added, warning that delays in completing the infrastructure have left the province dependent on an overstretched national grid. Al-Kinani urged the federal government to intervene and resume work, as the projects’ completion would significantly raise local electricity supply and help stabilize the wider grid.

The lawmaker did not specify why the projects were suspended or identify the contractors involved.

The stoppage comes as Dhi Qar continues to face recurring electricity shortages. Earlier this month, authorities moved to contain a sudden power crisis after private generators shut down across the province, sharply reducing supply in Al-Nasiriyah and nearby areas and increasing pressure on the national grid. Lawmakers have previously told Shafaq News that the province needs between 900 and 1,500 megawatts, depending on demand, to substantially reduce outages.

Despite being among the world’s largest oil producers, Iraq remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its electricity needs, leaving its grid exposed to both economic volatility and energy insecurity. The Eco Iraq Observatory has described the national power crisis as “worsening,” estimating consumption at 50,000 to 55,000 megawatts, while actual output lags at around 28,000.

