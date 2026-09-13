Shafaq News- Baghdad

Around 200 mud-built schools and 800 prefabricated schools remain in use in Iraq’s Saladin and Dhi Qar provinces, as the country needs more than 10,000 new schools to ease classroom overcrowding, the Eco Iraq Observatory said on Sunday.

More than 40,000 schools are currently operating across the country, but the Observatory said the number remains insufficient to meet demand. Of the broader need for new schools, around 8,000 would be required to shift to a single-shift system, under which each school administration would have its own building.

The watchdog identified densely populated Baghdad, Mosul, Basra and Dhi Qar as priorities for new school construction.

Education Ministry spokesperson Karim Al-Sayyid previously told Shafaq News that about 1,700 schools entered service last year under a Chinese-backed school construction project, while another 700 were completed through other programs.

Read more: Iraqi private school teachers demand reform