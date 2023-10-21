limited aid convoy enters Gaza amidst humanitarian crisis

Shafaq News/ The government media office in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that the first aid convoy had begun entering from the Rafah crossing, noting at the same time that this meal was "limited and will not change the catastrophic situation in the Strip."

The government media in Gaza called for the need to permanently open the Rafah crossing and bring in all necessary needs, noting that the convoy that is supposed to enter will include medicines, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food.

The government media in Gaza said that the convoy that will enter through the Rafah crossing will not be able to change the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

Press correspondents confirmed that Palestinian vehicles had begun moving into the Rafah crossing in preparation for unloading aid trucks, pointing out that UNRWA would be the one who would secure these materials for those in need.

The Commissioner-General of UNRWA said, "There are no words that can describe the level of condemnation for all atrocities and violations in Gaza," stressing "the protection of the lives of all civilians and the safety of United Nations facilities and infrastructure, including hospitals."

The Commissioner-General of UNRWA called on all parties to reach an immediate ceasefire, which is the only way out of the chaos, pointing out that 17 of our employees were killed in Gaza and 35 agency facilities were affected, some of which were subjected to direct bombardment