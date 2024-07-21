Houthis claim strike on vessel in Red Sea, confirm attack on Israel's Eilat

Shafaq News/Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) announced on Sunday that they had struck the Liberia-flagged cargo vessel Pumba with missiles in the Red Sea. The armed group also confirmed an attack on the Israeli port city of Eilat.

Earlier reports indicated that Israel's Arrow 3 missile defense system intercepted a rocket fired from Yemen, according to Israel's official Army Radio. Warning sirens had sounded in Eilat prior to the interception.

In their statement, the Houthis declared that the attack, conducted "with a number of ballistic missiles," was in support of the Palestinian people and a response to US, UK, and Israeli actions against Yemen.

The statement also revealed that a coordinated military operation involving the Yemeni Navy, Air Force, and missile force targeted the American cargo ship Pumba in the Red Sea. The operation reportedly involved ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in a direct hit on the vessel.

The Yemeni armed forces asserted their right to defend Yemen against what they described as American-British and Israeli aggression. They emphasized that such attacks would not deter Yemen from maintaining its stance on the Palestinian cause.

The US and the UK have been targeting Houthi positions in Yemen since the group began attacking vessels in the Red Sea in opposition to Israel's war on Gaza.

Yesterday, Israel launched an attack on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah following a deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv by the Houthis a day earlier.