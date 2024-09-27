Yemen's Houthis target 3 US destroyers in “largest naval operation” with over 20 missiles

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) announced on Friday the targeting of three American military destroyers in the Red Sea with more than 20 missiles.

In a statement, the movement said, "In support of the oppressed Palestinian people, and in solidarity with our brother fighters in Gaza and Lebanon, and in response to the American and British aggression on our country, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a special military operation targeting three hostile American war destroyers in the Red Sea while they were heading to support the Israeli enemy."

The operation was executed with 23 ballistic and winged missiles, along with a drone. “It was a joint effort between the naval, UAV, and missile forces, resulting in direct hits on the three destroyers."

Furthermore, the movement pointed out that "this is the largest naval operation by the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Battle of the Promised Conquest and the holy jihad in support of the Aqsa Flood and in response to the American-British aggression on our country."

This operation coincided with two other attacks by the group on the heart of Israel in the cities of Yafa and Ashkelon, which were successfully targeted with a hypersonic missile named 'Palestine-2' and a 'Yaffa' drone.

The group reiterated its readiness to carry out more special military operations in support of the Palestinian people and the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, which is confronting the Israeli aggression supported by the US.

“These operations will not stop until the aggression ceases and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted,” the Houthi movement confirmed.

Notably, The Houthi group controls most of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa. Since November, it has intensified attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandeb strait. These attacks have disrupted shipping routes, forcing vessels to take longer, costlier detours around Southern Africa.

Despite a US-led coalition bombing Houthi targets since January, the group has continued its operations. It has also launched drones and missiles from Yemen across the Red Sea, targeting Eilat, an Israeli port city in the south.