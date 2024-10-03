Satellite images reveal damage at Nevatim airbase after Iranian missile strikes

Shafaq News/ Satellite images captured after the Iranian missile attack on a major Israeli military airbase showed a large hole in the roof of an aircraft hangar.

The photos, published by the Associated Press and various pages on X, revealed damage to the roofs of a row of buildings near the main runway at Nevatim airbase in southern Israel.

Nevatim is home to some of the Israeli Air Force's most advanced aircraft, including US-made F-35 stealth jets.

According to the Associated Press, the cause of the damage remains unclear, and the Israeli military did not respond immediately to requests for comment on the satellite images.

In the images captured by the American Earth imaging company Planet Labs, large pieces of debris are visible scattered around the building. However, the satellite images did not clarify whether any aircraft were in the hangar when it was struck.

On Wednesday, The Israeli military confirmed that “several airbases were impacted, but there was no significant damage to the infrastructure.”

As Israel typically remains silent about the extent of its losses, military spokesman Daniel Hagari urged citizens not to share or publish any documentation or photos of the missile strike sites and targets.

On October 1, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran at the end of June, as well as for Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Abbas Nilforushan, the operations commander of the IRGC, in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs last Friday.