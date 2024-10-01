President Biden says US would help Israel defend itself against Iran's attack

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his country will help Israel defend itself against Iran's ongoing attack.

President Biden convened a meeting earlier this morning with Vice President Kamala Harris and their national security advisers to discuss what was at the time Iran’s imminent attack on Israel.

The White House statement is issued after the attack has already began.

“They reviewed the status of US preparations to help Israel defend against these attacks and protect US personnel in the region,” the White House says in a statement.