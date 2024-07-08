Russian forces launch daytime attacks in Kyiv; 10 killed, dozens injured

Shafaq News/ On Monday morning, a series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital, and a column of smoke rose above the city center following a rare daytime attack by Russian forces.

Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on Telegram, “According to preliminary information, 10 people were killed and 31 wounded were taken to hospital, including 10 seriously injured,” stressing that a “huge missile attack” also hit an industrial company in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown.

For his part, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko announced that fragments of missiles intercepted by air defenses fell in two downtown neighborhoods, and relief teams were on their way to the place.

The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types, hitting apartment buildings and public infrastructure.

Notably, the attack came on the eve of a three-day NATO summit in Washington, which will look at how to reassure Ukraine of the alliance’s unwavering support and offer Ukrainians hope that their country can come through Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.