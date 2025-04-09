Yemen’s Houthis hit Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed a drone strike on an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree reported the use of a Yaffa-type drone in the operation, targeting what he described as an Israeli military position in the “occupied area of Yaffa.”

Saree also alleged that Houthi forces targeted multiple warships in the northern Red Sea, including the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, vowing continued operations against “American aggression” and efforts to disrupt Israeli maritime activity in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea in support of the Palestinian cause.

Earlier, the group announced it had downed a US MQ-9 drone over Yemen’s Al-Jawf province.