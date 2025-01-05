Yemen's Houthis "successfully" strike Israeli power plant with ballistic missile

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) announced, on Sunday, conducting a “successful” military operation targeting an electricity station south of the occupied city of Haifa.

The military spokesperson for Ansarallah, Yahya Saree, stated that the group's missile force targeted the Orot Rabin power plant with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

"The operation has successfully achieved its objectives," he said.

Saree further emphasized that the Houthis are working on developing their military capabilities to "meet the requirements of the stage and respond to its circumstances and goals, most notably forcing the Israeli enemy to stop its aggression on the Gaza Strip and lift the siege on it."

Earlier today, the Israeli army claimed it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen shortly after sirens sounded across Israel. "Following the activation of sirens in Talmei Elazar, south of Haifa, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory,” the army said.

Notably, the Houthis have attacked Israel in "solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza" amid the Israeli war that began on October 7, 2023, which has claimed over 45,000 lives, mostly women and children.



