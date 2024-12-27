Yemen's Ansarallah launches ballistic missile toward Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport halts flights

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) launched a ballistic missile toward Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The Israeli military confirmed that sirens sounded across several areas in central Israel after a projectile was launched from Yemen, alleging that the missile was “intercepted” before entering Israeli airspace.

“Sirens were activated due to the potential for falling fragments after the interception,” it added.

Israeli emergency services reported that 18 people were injured in a stampede while rushing to shelters.

Flights to Ben Gurion Airport were halted during the activation of the sirens, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced, about three hours ago, that they would issue "an important" statement in the coming hours.

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport and sites in Hodeidah. Al-Masirah TV channel claimed that Israel also carried out two airstrikes on the Haziz Central Power Station in Sanaa’s Sanhan district.

The strikes coincided with a televised speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who accused Israel and the United States of attempting to dominate the Islamic world through division and suppression. He reiterated the group’s commitment to supporting Palestine and resisting Israeli actions.

"If the Zionist enemy thinks its crimes will deter Yemen from supporting Gaza, it is delusional," al-Houthi said.

The Political Bureau of Ansarallah confirmed “the readiness of the armed forces to respond swiftly to the aggression and meet escalation with escalation, without hesitation or retreat.”