Within hours, Houthis claim second hypersonic missile strike on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for a hypersonic missile strike targeting an Israeli military site in Yaffa, marking the second attack within 24 hours.

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the launch of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, stating, “The operation has successfully achieved its objectives.”

He added that the group remains prepared to confront the "Israeli enemy in the coming period."

Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

The strike follows an escalation in Houthi operations, with the group last week claiming responsibility for two drone attacks on an Israeli military site in Ashkelon, and a projectile in Tel Aviv injuring dozens.

Since October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Houthi group has intensified its attacks on Israel. The group has so far launched over 200 missiles and 170 drones targeting Israeli interests.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's resolve to continue operations against the Houthis, accusing the group of posing a threat to global shipping and the international order.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced plans to target Houthi leaders directly, signaling a shift in strategy. "We will not allow the continued launching of Houthi missiles and drones at Israel without deterrence," Katz stated.

He further compared the planned actions to previous targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, saying, "As we dealt with [Yahya] Sinwar in Gaza, [Ismail] Haniyeh in Tehran, and [Hassan] Nasrallah in Beirut, we will deal with the heads of the Houthis in Sanaa or anywhere else in Yemen."

The Israeli official statements came after conducting a series of strikes against what it said were “Houthi military targets,” in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that nine people were killed in the port of Salif and the Ras Issa oil terminal.