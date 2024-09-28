White House: Israel to launch ground operation in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The White House reported, on Saturday, that Israel has informed US officials about the possibility of conducting a ground operation in Lebanon.

Additionally, Israel communicated its intentions to “carry out operations against Hezbollah prior to the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah.”

Furthermore, the White House stated that President Joe Biden had a conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris and the national security team to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East. They reviewed the status of US forces in the region and strategized diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts.

In its statement, the White House noted that “Biden and Harris would continue to receive regular updates on this situation.”

The security situation in Lebanon has recently deteriorated due to intensified hostile actions by Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and civilians, including women and children.

The situation worsened when Israel launched airstrikes on densely populated buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, killing Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with several of his comrades.