WHO: 217 attacks on Sudan health facilities kill 2K+ since 2023

Shafaq News- Khartoum

About 217 attacks on healthcare facilities in Sudan since April 2023 have killed 2,052 medical personnel and injured 810 others, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday as the country’s health crisis deepens after three years of war.

In a statement, WHO described Sudan as facing “the world’s largest humanitarian and displacement crisis,” with nearly 34 million people in need of assistance, including 21 million requiring urgent health support. It warned that more than 4 million people are experiencing acute malnutrition in 2026, increasing vulnerability to disease, while outbreaks of malaria, dengue, measles, polio, hepatitis E, meningitis, and diphtheria have spread across multiple states.

Three years of conflict in #Sudan have led to a devastating humanitarian crisis. While WHO continues to provide aid wherever possible, we urgently need unhindered access to reach all people in need across Sudan. WHO is calling on all parties to silence the guns. People in… pic.twitter.com/cNRdBoK7Ci — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 14, 2026

The agency indicated that 37% of health facilities across Sudan’s 18 states are no longer operational, as repeated attacks on hospitals, ambulances, patients, and medical staff have severely limited access to care, particularly in conflict zones.

“The war in Sudan is devastating lives and denying people their most basic rights, including health, water, food and safety. The health system has been crippled, leaving millions without essential health care,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted.

Conditions remain especially severe in Darfur and Kordofan, where ongoing fighting has displaced communities and restricted humanitarian access. WHO cited a recent attack on El Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur that killed at least 64 people and forced the facility out of service, renewing calls for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access, protection of healthcare infrastructure, sustained funding, and an end to the conflict.