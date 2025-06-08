Sudan’s cholera crisis deepens amid aid shortfall

Shafaq News/ A cholera outbreak in Sudan is worsening rapidly, with hundreds of new infections reported daily. The spread has been fueled by conflict-driven displacement, crumbling infrastructure, and a critical shortage of clean water.

Khartoum State has emerged as the epicenter of the crisis, reporting more than 1,000 cases per day. Health officials have linked many of these infections to displaced families returning to the state, where overcrowded conditions and limited sanitation facilities have accelerated transmission.

In River Nile State, authorities reported 180 new cases over the past two weeks, including four deaths. Officials warn that the outbreak is steadily growing as residents struggle to access safe drinking water.

In Omdurman, Sudan’s largest city, overcrowding and poor waste management have exacerbated the crisis. Witnesses reported rotting corpses near the Nile River, raising fears of further contamination.

Aid efforts remain severely underfunded, while ongoing insecurity hampers relief operations. The United Nations has issued an urgent appeal for immediate funding and unimpeded humanitarian access to stem the outbreak’s spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies have warned that Sudan’s health system is on the brink of collapse as cholera continues to claim lives and strain resources.