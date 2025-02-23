Cholera surge in Sudan: 58 dead, over 1,300 infected in days

Shafaq News/ A cholera outbreak in Sudan’s White Nile state has worsened, with infections and fatalities rising sharply in recent days, the health ministry said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the Ministry confirmed that cholera cases climbed to 1,351 over three days, while the death toll reached 58. Kosti remains the hardest-hit city.

“The situation is alarming, and urgent intervention is needed to prevent further loss of life,” the statement read.

However, the Sudanese Doctors’ Network reported a different toll, stating that infections had reached 1,197, with 83 deaths recorded. It added that 259 patients had recovered.

The group described the situation as “catastrophic” and called for immediate action. “Hospitals are overwhelmed, and we are running out of beds and medical supplies,” a spokesperson for the network said. “Without swift intervention, the death toll could rise significantly.”

The health ministry attributed the outbreak to contaminated drinking water, linking it to the closure of the city's main supply system. It said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had attacked the Um Dabakir water station, forcing it to shut down.

Public health experts have also urged authorities to scale up response efforts. “This outbreak is a direct consequence of the collapse of essential services,” said a local epidemiologist. “Safe drinking water and proper sanitation must be restored immediately to contain the spread.”