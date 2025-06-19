Drought sparks cholera alert in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, health authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah warned of a heightened risk of cholera this year, pointing to reduced rainfall and its effect on drinking water quality.

At a press briefing, Dr. Sabah Hawrami, Director General of the province’s Health Department, linked the increased threat to a decline in precipitation, urging residents to boil or disinfect water before consumption and regularly clean household storage tanks.

The Directorate, he added, continues to ‘’monitor epidemiological patterns, encouraging adherence to public health guidance, particularly around water hygiene.’’

Iraq last experienced a major cholera outbreak in 2022, when more than 1,200 cases were confirmed across several provinces, including Baghdad and Babil. While the spread was eventually contained, the episode highlighted the country’s vulnerability to waterborne diseases during periods of drought and infrastructure strain.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium. It spreads primarily through water or food contaminated with fecal matter. Without treatment, the disease can lead to severe dehydration and death within hours, though the fatality rate remains below 1% when rehydration is administered promptly