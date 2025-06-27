Health officials sound alarm on cholera threat in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Friday, health authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah warned of a potential cholera outbreak this summer, citing declining water levels and persistent drought as critical risk factors.

While no cases have been recorded so far, Sabah Hawrami, the Director-General of the Health Department in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News that the likelihood of infections could increase in the coming weeks. “Without proper control over water contamination, the potential for high transmission exists,” he cautioned.

“The health directorate, in coordination with the province, has drafted an intensified plan for this year’s epidemic response. Public adherence to health guidelines—particularly using safe and sterilized drinking water—is critical.”

The health official also urged the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to urgently address chronic issues affecting the province’s water distribution network.

There are continuous challenges in water purification, a shortage of filtration equipment, and difficulties in supplying water to densely populated areas, he revealed, adding, “Some infrastructure projects also lack reliable inputs and operational capacity.”