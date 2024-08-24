Al-Sulaymaniyah issues cholera alert following confirmed cases

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate issued a warning about a potential cholera outbreak and provided directives for prevention.

The affected individuals have been admitted to hospitals and are under medical observation.

In a statement, the Directorate has advised residents “to boil and cool drinking water from tanks before use and to ensure tanks are securely covered to maintain water cleanliness.”

It also urged people “to avoid eating vegetables that may have been contaminated with polluted water or inadequately washed.”

On Thursday, the Director of Health announced at a press conference attended by Shafaq News that 8 cholera cases had been confirmed, urging citizens “to treat the outbreak as serious and to take preventive measures.”