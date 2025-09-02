Sudan landslide disaster: Iraq offers condolences

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Sudan following a landslide that resulted in hundreds of casualties.

In a statement, the ministry conveyed "deep sorrow and grief over the humanitarian disaster in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur," wishing a speedy recovery for the injured and mercy and peace for the souls of those who perished.

Meanwhile, the Sudan Liberation Army, which controls the area, reported that the landslide destroyed the village of Tersin, leaving 1,000 people dead. "The village has been completely wiped off the map, with only one resident surviving, while the disaster engulfed the rest of the population," the army added.

The disaster comes amid Sudan’s ongoing conflict, which began in April 2023 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The fighting has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to international organizations.