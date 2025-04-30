WHO: Kurdistan Region earns Guinness World Record for health consciousness

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records as one of the most health-conscious societies globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Erbil, WHO’s Iraq representative, Dr. Jumana Al-Raabi, and Kurdistan Regional Health Minister Saman Barzanji stated the Region’s collaboration with the UN health agency and the achievements behind the recognition.

Barzanji referenced WHO’s recent report to the UN General Assembly, which commended Kurdistan’s “comprehensive legal, administrative, and public health measures,” including protocols for disease classification, epidemic control, and early response systems.

“Whenever an outbreak occurs elsewhere in the world, we prepare for it here,” Barzanji emphasized, highlighting the Region’s alignment with WHO standards and its readiness to manage infectious diseases.

Al-Raabi praised the Region’s healthcare approach as organized and results-driven, noting steady improvements across the sector. She also pointed out the high level of health awareness among the public, which played a key role in the Region’s recognition.

“The level of awareness in Kurdistan has reached a point that warrants international recognition,” Al-Raabi added, reaffirming WHO’s continued support for health initiatives in the Region.