Vatican: Pope Francis recovering, No retirement plans

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis is gradually regaining strength during his hospital treatment, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, said on Saturday.

At the presentation of a new book of poetry by the pope, Fernández stated, “The pope is recovering well, but the high-flow oxygen has caused throat dryness, making it necessary for him to adjust his speech again. However, his overall physical condition has improved and returned to its previous state.” He dismissed speculation about a possible retirement, affirming that the pontiff "will return to his previous state."

The latest Vatican health update described his condition as stable with slight improvements in breathing and movement. No official date has been set for his return to the Vatican.

The Vatican released the first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalization at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

The Holy See Press Office has released a picture of Pope Francis in prayer after concelebrating the Eucharist this morning. It's the first to be released since the Pope's hospitalisation on 14 February. Photo © Holy See Press Office pic.twitter.com/U2vvzAI1gv — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 16, 2025

The 88-year-old pope has spent five weeks in the hospital due to double pneumonia. On March 6, the Vatican released a brief audio recording in which he was heard speaking in a weak and interrupted voice.