Unidentified explosions target Damascus

Shafaq News/ On Monday, unknown-source explosions targeted the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Syrian Sources confirmed that anti-aircraft missiles were deployed to confront the target, although the specific nature of these targets remains undisclosed.

This incident follows a pattern of heightened tensions in the region. Syrian TV reported the second attack on Aleppo International Airport just days ago within two days. Simultaneously, the Israeli army acknowledged its involvement in striking Syrian territory.

The situation unfolds, raising questions about the potential ramifications and the parties involved. Syrian authorities have not provided further details at this time.