Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States to speed up deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles after a week of Russian attacks across 20 regions killed at least 15 people in Kyiv and the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Russia had launched about 2,700 attack drones, nearly 1,460 guided aerial bombs, and 165 missiles against Ukraine over the past week. A significant number of the missiles were ballistic, including some supplied by North Korea, he added.

"Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in the delivery of antiballistic systems to Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote, noting that Ukraine's partners had already paid for the missiles through a NATO-coordinated program that finances purchases of US weapons for Kyiv.

On Monday, emergency crews searched for residents trapped beneath the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building following overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv. At least 10 people were killed in the capital, regional Governor Tymur Tkachenko told local media. Three more people were killed when a Russian drone struck a grocery store in Vyshneve, southwest of Kyiv.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said Russian forces had carried out 843 strikes on 47 settlements across the region over 24 hours. The attacks killed one person and wounded four others in the city and surrounding region.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that it had carried out a large-scale overnight missile and drone assault, claiming that the strikes targeted Ukrainian defense industry facilities, weapons storage sites, and energy and transport infrastructure in Kyiv and several other regions. The ministry did not address reports of civilian casualties.

Ukraine's General Staff, meanwhile, reported 149 combat engagements over the previous 24 hours, including clashes near Pokrovsk and Lyman. It also recorded three Russian missile strikes, 72 airstrikes, and more than 2,250 shelling attacks.

The Ukrainian military estimated that Russia had lost 2,471 personnel over the past day, bringing its claimed cumulative personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to approximately 1.7 million. The figures could not be independently verified.