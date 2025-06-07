Ukraine downs Russian Su-35 fighter jet

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Ukraine’s military said it shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk region during an air force operation.

The Ukrainian military did not provide further details, and Russia has not commented on the claim.

The Su-35 is one of Russia’s most advanced multi-role fighter jets, capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and engaging both air and ground targets.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported today that its air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, a border area that has seen frequent drone and artillery attacks in recent weeks.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes deep inside Russian territory. Last week, Kyiv’s security service (SBU) launched a large drone attack targeting over 40 Russian military aircraft, damaging or destroying multiple Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers.