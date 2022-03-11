Report

Ukraine conflict: Canada bans imports of oil products from Russia

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-11T15:02:15+0000
Ukraine conflict: Canada bans imports of oil products from Russia

Shafaq News/ Canada is banning imports of oil products from Russia, the Canadian government announced on Friday.

"Petroleum.3.5 (1) It is prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside Canada to import, purchase or acquire any good referred to in column 1 of Schedule 5, wherever situated, from Russia or from any person in Russia," the statement said.

The ban "does not apply to goods if a contract for the import, purchase or acquisition of the good is entered into before the day on which this section comes into force," it added.

Source: Business Insider

