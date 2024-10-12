US troops to operate THAAD anti-ballistic missile system in Israel

Shafaq News/ The United States is set to deploy the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system in Israel, according to reports from Channel 12 News and Army Radio.

The advanced missile defense system, designed to intercept ballistic missile threats, will be operated by US troops stationed on Israeli.

Channel 12 pointed out that the THAAD system is expected to enhance Israel's defense capabilities, particularly against long-range missile threats from Iran, at a time when both nations are on high alert.

In a detailed report titled "A Year of US Military and Intelligence Support for Israel," Al Jazeera revealed that following Israel's attack on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the United States immediately committed to providing Israel with all necessary military assistance.

Support for Israel's defense has long been a rare unifying issue for both Democrats and Republicans, receiving broad bipartisan backing in the US Congress.

Experts estimate that cumulative US aid to Israel since its founding in 1948 has reached approximately $310 billion, with military aid constituting the largest share at $218 billion, followed by $76 billion in economic aid, and $16 billion for missile defense systems like the Iron Dome.

Further research by Al Jazeera, based on reports from the Congressional Research Service, highlights that the Biden administration accelerated the delivery of military and security aid to Israel after October 7. This aid includes key items such as small-diameter bombs (250 pounds), interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits that convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions, and large quantities of 155mm artillery shells. Israel has also received 14,000 MK-84 bombs (2,000 pounds each), 6,500 bombs of the same type weighing 500 pounds, 3,000 precision-guided Hellfire missiles, 1,000 bunker-busting bombs, and 2,600 small-diameter bombs. Additionally, a Bloomberg report noted that Israel has received 36,000 rounds of 30mm ammunition, artillery shells, 1,800 M141 bunker-buster munitions, and at least 3,500 night-vision devices, alongside a request for 200 Switchblade 600 anti-armor drones.