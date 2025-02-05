US troops out of Syria? Withdrawal plans underway

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense is drafting plans for a complete withdrawal of American troops from Syria, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Citing two defense officials, the report indicates that US President Donald Trump and key advisers have recently expressed interest in pulling all forces out of the country. In response, the Pentagon has begun formulating phased withdrawal options over 30, 60, or 90 days.

The development follows Trump’s remarks during a press conference, on Thursday, when asked about a potential troop pullout. The president gave a vague response, stating, “We’re not getting involved in Syria… They got enough messes over there.”

As of December, the Pentagon announced that approximately 2,000 US troops remain in Syria. Official figures previously cited 900 troops supporting operations against ISIS, while an additional 1,100 personnel were classified as “temporary rotational forces,” deployed for short-term assignments of 30 to 90 days.

Defense officials have reportedly cautioned against a full withdrawal, warning that it could undermine the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which play a critical role in combating ISIS. Additionally, concerns have been raised over the security of more than 50,000 people housed in refugee camps and detention centers, including 9,000 ISIS fighters, which are currently overseen by the SDF.

A similar withdrawal order was issued by Trump in late 2018, prompting then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis to resign in protest. In 219, the US significantly reduced its presence in northern Syria, leading to a Turkish military incursion targeting Kurdish forces, which Ankara designates as “terrorists.”

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz visited CENTCOM headquarters in Florida last Friday for briefings on Middle Eastern operations, though a senior White House official clarified that his visit was unrelated to withdrawal plans.