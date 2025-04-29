US threatens to withdraw from Russia-Ukraine mediation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US State Department warned it could end its role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine if both sides fail to offer concrete proposals to end the ongoing armed conflict.

“We are now at a stage that requires both parties to present tangible proposals to resolve this conflict,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.

“If no progress is made, we will withdraw from our role as mediators in this process,” she added.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is insisting on Russia maintaining control over four regions in Ukraine as part of any agreement to end the war in future negotiations.

According to the report, this position has hindered US President Donald Trump's efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire.

Bloomberg also said US envoy Steve Watkoff held extended talks at the Kremlin last Friday to persuade Putin to accept a ceasefire along current frontlines, but the Russian president remained firm on his stance regarding territorial borders.