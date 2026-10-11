Shafaq News- Washington/ Kyiv

The United States has threatened to suspend a NATO-coordinated weapons procurement mechanism for Ukraine and cut intelligence sharing as it presses Kyiv to halt deep strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing European officials.

Officials who received calls from US officials or were briefed on them said Washington was pressing Kyiv and European capitals to stop Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. “They are calling Kyiv... They are calling everyone [in Europe],” the newspaper quoted one official who received a call from a US defense official as saying.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The threatened procurement mechanism is the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), through which NATO coordinates purchases of US military equipment funded by allies and partners for Ukraine. NATO said allies had committed more than $6 billion to US-sourced military equipment through PURL as of June 2026, with deliveries underway.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump claimed that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy ceasefire that was “effective immediately.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv supported an energy ceasefire but was still waiting for details from Washington, adding that it was important for Russia to support it as well. He also accused Russian forces of continuing to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

A US official told Axios that Trump wanted the refinery attacks halted because he believed they were contributing to high gasoline prices in the United States.

On October 9, Trump announced that Russia would supply diesel to US and global markets following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.