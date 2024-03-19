US Defense Secretary warns of threat to US and Ukraine, emphasizes need for military aid

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that the security of the United States and Ukraine is "threatened" and emphasized the necessity of ensuring the delivery of military aid to Kyiv to continue its self-defense.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ramstein Air Base following the 20th meeting in Germany of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Austin stated that Ukraine's survival is at stake. US's security is at stake. Ukraineand the US cannot afford to lose, not even for a day, according to the Russian RT Arabic website.

Austin emphasized, "I will leave here today determined to ensure the flow of US military aid and ammunition."

He added, "It is a matter of survival for Ukraine. And it is a matter of security for for the US," noting that Putin is watching what is happening, the world is watching, and history is watching.

In the same context, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed hope for providing enough artillery shells to the Ukrainian forces in April to enable them to withstand on the front lines, acknowledging the difficult situation they are facing.

Ukraine has received substantial financial and military aid from Western countries, led by the United States and other European nations, since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Through the material, military, and political support provided to Kyiv, Western countries aim to hinder the objectives of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. However, Moscow has repeatedly affirmed that military operations in Donbass will not cease until all their objectives are achieved.