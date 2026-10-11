Shafaq News- Erbil

Renovation work at Iraqi Kurdistan capital Erbil’s Franso Hariri International Stadium will be completed within 15 days, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Sunday, ahead of the club’s October 28 Gulf Club Champions League home match against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq.

Khoshnaw said more than 70% of the work had been completed. Erbil supporters will miss the club’s next match but will be able to return for subsequent games.

Work over the past two years has included a complete renewal of the pitch, replacement of the grass, and installation of an irrigation system, while current renovations cover the stands, VIP areas, player facilities, lighting and sound systems, and other parts of the stadium.

Erbil is competing in Group C of the Gulf Club Champions League alongside Al-Ettifaq, the UAE’s Ajman, and Kuwait’s Kazma.

Khoshnaw said the project was undertaken in response to supporters’ demands and to improve conditions for fans and players.

Erbil, as the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, needs an international stadium and a large, integrated sports city, Khoshnaw said, adding that public demands were pushing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to undertake some necessary projects despite financial constraints, including by delaying financial obligations or borrowing. Still, he argued that responsibility for resolving the current financial crisis rests with the federal government.

Such projects would become “increasingly necessary” if the financial crisis ended and other obstacles facing the KRI were resolved, he said.