Shafaq News- Baghdad

Al-Shorta extended its unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Iraqi Professional Futsal League season on Sunday with a 5-1 win over Al-Shabab Al-Basri in the third round.

The victory was Al-Shorta’s second straight after a 3-3 opening draw with Naft Al-Wasat and a 4-1 win over Masafi Al-Shamal in round two.

Dijlah University earned its first win of the season by beating Masafi Al-Shamal 3-1 after losing its opening two matches.

Al-Jaish and Ghaz Al-Janoub drew 3-3, with Ghaz Al-Janoub remaining unbeaten after winning its first two games.