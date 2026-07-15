US strikes kill 30 civilians in southern Iran, Tehran says

Shafaq News- Tehran

At least 30 civilians were killed in recent US strikes, the Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced Wednesday, as American forces carried out fresh attacks on the city of Bushehr and surrounding areas.

"In the recent attacks on the southern part of the country, more than 30 civilians lost their lives," Mohajerani said, without specifying where the attacks took place.

The Iranian army also reported seven military personnel were killed last night in US attacks in the city of Iranshahr.

Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari told Iran's official IRNA news agency that US forces struck three sites in the province on Wednesday, adding that the latest attack came a day after a separate US strike, and that no casualties were reported in the most recent hits specifically.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that American fighter jets, drones, and warships fired precision munitions at Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and coastal areas, targeting missile platforms, drone storage facilities, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems to reduce Iran's ability to threaten maritime navigation.