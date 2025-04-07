After deadly night: US renews assault on Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United States continued its airstrikes on Yemen, following deadly assaults the previous night.

Three US airstrikes hit the Abs District of Hajjah Province, and three others targeted the Al-Safra District, Saada, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV affirmed.

No reports of casualties have been confirmed so far.

Earlier, an attack on the Shaab al-Hafa neighborhood in Shu'ub District killed four civilians, including two women, and injured 25 others, among them 11 women and a child, according to Yemen’s Ministry of Health.