US strikes Yemen: Casualties reported

Shafaq News/ US fighter jets launched a new round of airstrikes on Houthi-held military positions across Yemen, Arab media reported on Sunday.

The strikes hit missile platforms and fortifications on Kamaran Island in Hodeidah and in Al-Jubah District near Marib. Additional raids targeted positions in Saada province and several locations in the capital, Sanaa.

Explosions were also reported in southern Sanaa as more strikes followed.

According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, a strike on the Furwah neighborhood and a market in Shaoub District killed 12 civilians and injured 30 others. Other targets included a sanitation project in Asr and facilities in the Attan area of Al-Wahdah District.

