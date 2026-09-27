Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department dispatched teams across the globe under “Operation Economic Outcast” to press governments to take action against Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

Bessent pointed to restrictions on Iranian aviation and banking as results of the outreach, saying Turkiye and Oman had stopped Mahan Air flights, while the United Arab Emirates had halted all flights by Iranian airlines. “Top commercial banks in the UAE and Türkiye have stopped transacting with Iran,” he added.

Following the launch of Operation Economic Outcast, @USTreasury imposed targeted financial measures against banks and aviation service providers. At my direction, teams were dispatched across the globe to engage with countries and demand action against the Iranian regime. These efforts are delivering results. Türkiye and Oman announced the cessation of Mahan Air flights to their countries. The UAE has halted all flights by Iranian airlines, and top commercial banks in the UAE and Türkiye have stopped transacting with Iran. Even Iran’s leadership has acknowledged the economic toll of the war, as the value of the rial has fallen to record lows. I appreciate the governments of the UK, Türkiye, Oman, and the UAE. We will continue working together as there is more to be done to prevent Tehran from carrying out its terrorist agenda. https://t.co/rkGvP9PO2M — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 26, 2026

Washington launched Operation Economic Outcast on Aug. 24 to isolate Iran from global economic and financial networks. On Sept. 8, the US sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets over alleged support for Tehran’s aviation sector and the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo, including companies in Turkiye, the UAE, Kazakhstan and Malaysia. Iran warned regional countries against joining US efforts to restrict its aviation sector, with Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei saying countries that barred Iranian aircraft would see their own airports unable to operate flights.

Under the campaign, the Treasury later provided global financial institutions with information aimed at helping them “shut down revenue streams and procurement networks” linked to Iran.