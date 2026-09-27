US sends teams worldwide to press Iran restrictions

US sends teams worldwide to press Iran restrictions
2026-09-27T05:54:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department dispatched teams across the globe under “Operation Economic Outcast” to press governments to take action against Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

Bessent pointed to restrictions on Iranian aviation and banking as results of the outreach, saying Turkiye and Oman had stopped Mahan Air flights, while the United Arab Emirates had halted all flights by Iranian airlines. “Top commercial banks in the UAE and Türkiye have stopped transacting with Iran,” he added.

Washington launched Operation Economic Outcast on Aug. 24 to isolate Iran from global economic and financial networks. On Sept. 8, the US sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets over alleged support for Tehran’s aviation sector and the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo, including companies in Turkiye, the UAE, Kazakhstan and Malaysia. Iran warned regional countries against joining US efforts to restrict its aviation sector, with Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei saying countries that barred Iranian aircraft would see their own airports unable to operate flights.

Under the campaign, the Treasury later provided global financial institutions with information aimed at helping them “shut down revenue streams and procurement networks” linked to Iran.

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