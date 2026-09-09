Shafaq News- Washington

The United States urged Iraq to join international efforts targeting individuals and entities accused of conducting illicit financial activities on behalf of Iran, while reaffirming its support for Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and closer bilateral cooperation.

“Under Operation Economic Outcast, we will target individuals and entities that engage in illicit financial practices on behalf of the Iranian regime, including those working for Iranian banks outside the country,” a US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News. “We call on Iraq, and the international community, to join us in holding these actors to account.”

The spokesperson also accused Tehran of prioritizing “malign activities above the needs of its people” and pledged to cut financial channels supporting the Iranian government.

Read more: US pressure cannot halt Iraq-Iran trade, expert says

On ties with Baghdad, the spokesperson characterized Iraq as pursuing “a new direction” under Al-Zaidi “in full partnership with the United States,” citing his July 14 meeting with US President Donald Trump. Washington backed the premier’s efforts to prevent attacks in and from Iraqi territory, combat terrorism, and build a “strong and mutually beneficial” bilateral partnership.

The US Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast on Aug. 24, initially targeting nearly 60 individuals, entities, and vessels accused of facilitating Iranian sanctions evasion and warning foreign companies and financial institutions of potential secondary penalties.

Read more: Washington backs PM Al-Zaidi’s vision for Iraq

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.