US reclassifies Yemen’s Houthis as terrorist group

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump has re-designated Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” (FTO), a move extending his administration’s hardline approach during its final days in office.

In a statement, the White House said the decision was a response to the Iran-aligned group’s attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which have targeted military and commercial vessels, posing threats to global maritime security. “These attacks are the very definition of terrorism,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, emphasizing the need to pressure the group to alter its behavior and reduce its ties to Iran.

The designation reverses a decision made by President Joe Biden at the start of his term to delist the Houthis from the FTO list. Biden’s administration had argued the move would facilitate humanitarian aid to Yemen, where millions are in dire need due to a prolonged conflict. Despite this, the Biden administration last year labeled the Houthis as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists” (SDGT), a measure allowing humanitarian operations to continue while imposing sanctions on the group.

The new FTO status, set to take effect in 30 days, enables Washington to impose sanctions on those financially or logistically supporting the Houthis. The US aims to weaken the group’s military capabilities while encouraging them to distance themselves from Iran and engage in peace negotiations.

The Trump administration noted that the delayed implementation would allow time for coordination with humanitarian organizations to ensure uninterrupted delivery of aid to Yemen. However, concerns persist that the classification may exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in a country where millions rely on external assistance.

Recent months have seen a sharp increase in Houthi attacks on international shipping, which the group claims are acts of solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza conflict. These assaults have disrupted shipping lanes, sunk vessels, and resulted in casualties among crews. The US has formed a maritime coalition to protect critical shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis dismissed the decision as “American extortion,” arguing it would have little effect on a group already under significant economic blockade. International aid organizations, meanwhile, have warned that the classification could hinder relief efforts and deepen the suffering of Yemen’s civilian population.